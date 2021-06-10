Fighting the Maoist cultural revolution in the USA



















A parent who grew up in Maoist China told her school board in Virginia that the cultural revolution now going on in the United States is exactly like the Chinese cultural revolution except in China it was based on class warfare, not race.

She explained that critical race theory and social justice are exactly what was taught in China.

She’s a hero:

Others Who Are Fighting!

🚨ALERT PARENTS

Teacher speaks out | Five OUTRAGEOUS ‘Critical Race Theory’ lessons unions want to teach your kids Anonymous California teacher says she was shocked when her mandated training included material based off Karl Marx’s “critical race theory.”https://t.co/gGklvj8v8V — Piper Fogle 🌟🌟🌟 (@Piper_Fogle) September 2, 2020

Words of courage standing up to the cowardice and evil of Critical Race Theory. Parents, it’s time to fight for the vulnerable and voiceless: your children… https://t.co/JJy7sF6qZA — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 10, 2021

Watch this incredible @Moms4Liberty Mom. After she gave this speech at the Dept. Of Ed meeting in Florida, they BANNED Critical Race Theory. This is how it’s done. If you want a congressman fighting CRT, visit https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ to chip in so we can win my race! pic.twitter.com/Y4NzRkBhuB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 10, 2021

