Fighting the Maoist cultural revolution in the USA

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A parent who grew up in Maoist China told her school board in Virginia that the cultural revolution now going on in the United States is exactly like the Chinese cultural revolution except in China it was based on class warfare, not race.

She explained that critical race theory and social justice are exactly what was taught in China.

She’s a hero:

Others Who Are Fighting!


