USAID funded teens meeting with convicted Palestinian terrorists



















Legal Insurrection reported the story of a U.S.-funded NGO linked to PFLP terrorist group “ran a program that arranged meetings between teenagers and convicted Palestinian terrorists.”

The revelation originally comes from a Jerusalem-based watchdog called the NGO Monitor.

Palestinian NGOs diverted millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to organizations and charities linked to Palestinian terrorist organizations.

They organized events and programs that “introduced children to convicted terrorists, presented convicted terrorists as role models, and publicly demonstrated support for terrorists and terrorist organizations,” The NGO Monitor found.

USAID apparently didn’t effectively oversee the funds.

One of the NGOs cited in the report is “Juzoor.” The organization has ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist group. “The massive funding to Juzoor is a prime example of how terror-promoting actors can receive US government funding when vetting is insufficiently robust and effective,” the report says. (Read the full report here.)

You can read more at Legal Insurrection or just read the report. It’s awful.

WATCH:

Related

















