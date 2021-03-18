Canceling Critical Race Theory Is Not Partisan

As Thomas Sowell, the brilliant economist, said, Critical Race Theory is “revenge society” and “racism under new management.” Unless people become educated and put a stop to this, we will destroy ourselves from within, using our children. This should not be partisan and it should transcend politics. No sane person should want this taught.

CANCELING CRITICAL RACE THEORY

One courageous Governor is canceling it.

Florida Governor DeSantis will ban the evil ideology of Critical Race Theory now infiltrating our schools, government, and private businesses. It has even infiltrated the military. It’s indoctrination in evil.

This horrific theory is being taught at West Point Military Academy. It’s evil and it’s unAmerican. Go to Christopher Rufo’s Twitter page for more information. He has a website as well and he’s fighting it. Also, go to Legal Insurrection and listen to some sane, courageous professors.

Laura Ingraham addressed it on her show last night:

