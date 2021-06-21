Filibuster tough talk and negotiations are all Kabuki Theater



















Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham talked tough with Chris Wallace on Sunday on the issue of Democrats changing the rules, altering the filibuster to get their [socialist] agenda through.

If Democrats want to do it, they’ll do it. You can talk tough all you want. See, the thing is if they get it through, no Republican will win a presidential election again. HR1/S1 and The John Lewis Voting Rights Act will destroy the American vote.

“Do you run the risk that Manchin and a couple of other moderate senators will eventually say look, bipartisanship isn’t working and, you know what, we are not going to kill the filibuster but we are going to reduce the number of votes you need to stop a debate from 60 to 55. Do you run that risk?” Wallace asked.

“I hope not because I was in Joe Manchin’s shoes,” Graham said.

“When we had the House and the Senate and the White House under President Trump, I had a bunch of Democrats wanting to sign a letter with me protecting the filibuster,” Graham added.

“Every one of those Democrats has fled for the hills, so I was beat on every day.”

Graham said he held this position because ” it’s bad for the Senate.”

“I hope these Democrats understand it’s bad for the Senate to change the rules and I don’t want to be extorted.”

Does anyone trust Schumer to not change the filibuster? Does anyone trust Joe Manchin? Manchin pretends he’s moderate and he’s as radical as the rest of them.

This entire political performance is Kabuki Theater. Schumer and company are pretending they tried to be reasonable and the media will back them up. They are merely getting the lay of the land.

Manchin and Sinema, who claim they will not accept a change in the filibuster, will likely cave.

Everything is pointing to a dystopian socialist USA. Democrats will do whatever they want and what they want is all the power all the time.

I pray the Sentinel is wrong.

