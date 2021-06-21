Biological male to compete in women’s weightlifting at the Olympics



















A biological man will compete in the strong woman weightlifting Olympics. We are all supposed to pretend the man is a woman named Laurel Hubbard. New Zealand picked the bio-male to compete. They are very, very WOKE.

Hubbard will compete in the super-heavyweight 87+kg category, her selection made possible by an update to qualifying requirements in May.

The 43-year-old, who will be the oldest lifter at the Games, had competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013.

“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in a statement issued by the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) on Monday.

NZOC chief Kereyn Smith said it was an “historic moment in sport and for the New Zealand team.” That’s the defense – pretending it’s okay for a bio-male to compete with women who worked so hard for this and can’t compete by virtue of their physical characteristics.

They lowered the standards to make sure Laurel was eligible. It will destroy women’s sports eventually.

Hubbard has been beating the women for the top prizes — of course, she’s a bio-male.

It is not bigotry to recognize the fact that Laurel is a bio-male. It is systemic bigotry against women to allow this. This LGBTQ extremism is corrupting all pillars of society.

The IOC allows transgender athletes to have testosterone levels up to 10 nanomoles per litre, significantly less than the average male but more than three times the level of the average women. https://t.co/zVytpfgibf — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 22, 2018

