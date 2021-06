This is normal and you need to catch up so your grandkids are raised Woke. Hurry to sign them up for the after-reading hour on how to dress and makeup as a Drag Queen.

It’s “life-saving and life-affirming,” says one parent. There was a “need for it” in the community, said another parent. The drag queen said she wants to “normalize” it.

There’s nothing to see here. It’s all normal for the WOKE.

Why isn’t there a “Dyke Story Hour” for the little girls in the audience?

Watch:

