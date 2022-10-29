“Filthy Peasants,” Vote Hochul, Get Your Masks Ready, Mask the Kids Up Too

A Washington Post columnist, Kathleen Parker demands the readers, “Put Your Masks Back on, Please,” in an op-ed. The entirepiece is meant to frighten people. Her fear of every potential future germ is probably insincere, but who knows?

The entire article is nonsense from one of the elites who likely doesn’t follow the mandates herself if she’s like most elites. One excerpt:

Maybe nothing’s out there. Maybe everything is. But I’ll tell you what’s everywhere — covid-19, and it smells your fear. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, and don’t deceive yourself into thinking we’re all done with it. We’re not by a long shot. Despite our best efforts to thwart the virus that leads to covid — and despite my own adherence to best practices — it got me again.

That’s two vaccinations, two boosters, and now, two covids — appropriate for a Libra, I suppose.

This isn’t to suggest that one shouldn’t get the shot and booster. I’m confident that my suffering would have been far greater had I not taken these precautions. The bear of it is that the newest omicron variant doesn’t care. The honey badger of infectious diseases, it will find a way to find you and gobble you up, if you’re not careful. It also likes to linger, and its victims tend to test positive for longer periods, which translates into longer quarantines. I will say that this time was worse than the previous round, even if experts say this newest version is supposedly “mild.”

As the article drones on, Parker compares COVID to smallpox, complains of sniffles, and then says we all have to mask up.

The virus is getting smarter with each new turn, and our bodies and medicines are slow to keep up. What does this mean?

Nobody wants to say this, but I think it means masks are back in order in public spaces and especially in crowded areas…

Just more fearmongering. The elites appear to want us in masks indefinitely.

As Christian Pushaw wrote about the article: After the election in places where Democrats win, this headline will change to “Put your masks back on, get your shots, and stay home where you belong, filthy peasants.”

VOTE HOCHUL AND GET YOUR MASKS READY

New York is in exactly that danger if Kathy Hochul is elected. We will all be masked up, locked down, and forcibly vaccinated, not because we need to be but because the elites think they need to control us.

Look at this insanity. If Kathy Hochul wins, mandatory masks are coming back. If you don’t want your kids wearing a mask all day, vote for @leezeldin. https://t.co/CT7ajrG1EP — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 29, 2022

These elites have been wrong about everything:

Covid "science" got everything wrong:

🔸Transmission—wrong

🔸PCR testing—wrong

🔸Fatality rate—wrong

🔸Lockdowns—wrong

🔸School closures—wrong

🔸Quarantine the healthy—wrong

🔸Plexiglass—wrong

🔸Social distancing—wrong

🔸Masks—wrong

🔸Vax efficacy—wrong — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 25, 2022

China 🇨🇳 This is their Zero Covid society. A green QR code is required to access public transport, shops and work. pic.twitter.com/jEUF0SWTzS — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 29, 2022

China… a police drone comes towards you on the highway… you need to quickly scan the QR code… If it does not come back green, you can not pass the check point… free movement is being restricted… population is controlled using QR codes… 🔊sound …😰🚨 pic.twitter.com/drQJXQ37RL — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 29, 2022

