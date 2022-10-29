3 Minutes of the Latest Crazy Media Stories About the Pelosi Attack

The nudist Green Party member who attacked Paul Pelosi is an illegal alien from Canada. This would not have happened if he had been deported. The stories get weirder all the time.

We are very sorry that Mr. Pelosi was hurt, but the story has more twists and turns than a bad supermarket paperback.

The attacker, David DePape allegedly posted Q rants beginning a few weeks ago. Sounds mighty suspicious.

Watch:

The nudist man registered as a Green Party member who was arrested in his underwear for attacking Paul Pelosi at 2:30AM was an illegal alien from Canada. San Fran’s sanctuary city law is responsible for this. Never would have happened if he was deported!pic.twitter.com/F2HbanhEcS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 29, 2022

Dinesh D’Souza wrote, Were Paul Pelosi and his attacker BOTH in their underwear? BOTH holding hammers? And the attacker didn’t strike until AFTER police were on the scene? As a movie-maker, I gotta say this script must be rejected. Nothing about the public account so far makes any sense.

He’s referring to all the crazy stories that have come out since the attack was announced. Who had the hammer? How many times did Pelosi get hit with the hammer? Why did the police watch as David DePape hit Pelosi in the head with the hammer when they had guns? Why was the man in his underwear, and why did he want to wait for his friend Nancy?

One story claims Paul Pelosi was also half-naked.

Harmeet Dhillon tweeted: My firm served a lawsuit against Paul Pelosi one time in SF after attempting to serve at other residences—Napa, Georgetown. They weren’t home, but staff were, & multiple law enforcement officers were on the perimeter. Break-in is odd given this level of security.

It’s getting harder and harder for the Left to blame Donald Trump and a right-wing fanatic.

Politico said someone at the front door let the police in. Who was it? Why did the media say the police were doing a 2 am health check?

“Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.”

There are key details about the Paul Pelosi attack that remain vague or confusing, including who let the police in, how he was able to call 911 in the middle of it, and what the attacker’s motives were. The attempt to fill in these gaps with narrative benefits isn’t journalism. https://t.co/2IdFhB9lvw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2022

The Paul Pelosi attacker, David DePape is no right-winger. He’s a Green Party member, and the house tied to him sports signs supporting BLM, Berkeley United Against Hate, and Gay Pride.

According to NBC, the FBI visited this home tied to the Paul Pelosi attack suspect who was arrested in his underwear at Pelosi’s house. It has a BLM sign, a Berkeley united against hate sign and a gay pride/pro marijuana flag. Suspect is a nudist & registered Green Party member. pic.twitter.com/8ZaKa3ruL0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 29, 2022

DePape was homeless and he allegedly molested one of his children. The wife, a big nudist, kicked him out allegedly.

The media narrative right now is that a nudist Castro protestor who made hemp jewelry for a living in the house with “Black Lives Matter” signs and gay pride flags is somehow “far right.” What happened to Paul Pelosi was awful. Trying 2 blame it on the right is beyond stupid. https://t.co/hwz0o9nLne pic.twitter.com/2L6F7zKi1j — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 29, 2022

We posted this earlier:

Can anyone explain how Paul Pelosi was able to go to the bathroom during this home invasion, call the police, and tell them that he doesn’t know the intruder but the dispatcher said Paul told them: “His name is David and he is a friend”? pic.twitter.com/k9owpzRc3C — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2022

The Left also blames Marjorie Taylor Greene for the attack on Paul Pelosi. This is absolutely horrible. Did you know that Marjorie being murdered “is how democracy works.”

Death threats like these are consistent because of Twitter’s blue check mark insane left’s crazy conspiracy theories & lies about me. https://t.co/ETdZGTuMzm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 29, 2022

