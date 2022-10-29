Bipartisan Senate Report: “More Likely” COVID Originated in a Lab

M Dowling
The US Senate published their report, An Analysis of the Origins of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Interim Report, which was 15 months in the making. They found that SARS-CoV-2 most likely originated in a lab in China.

They state:

Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident.

They cannot reach a definitive conclusion because China will not cooperate. “However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy.”

It’s likely, just as we reported since 2020. Now, we need to talk about China allowing its citizens to travel the world but not within their own country.

 


