Bipartisan Senate Report: “More Likely” COVID Originated in a Lab

The US Senate published their report, An Analysis of the Origins of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Interim Report, which was 15 months in the making. They found that SARS-CoV-2 most likely originated in a lab in China.

They state:

Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident.

They cannot reach a definitive conclusion because China will not cooperate. “However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy.”

It’s likely, just as we reported since 2020. Now, we need to talk about China allowing its citizens to travel the world but not within their own country.

So, 2 yrs after Fauci ordered his henchman to condemn lab leak propositions as conspiracy theories, a bipartisan committee concludes evidence makes it “more likely than not” that COVID came from a lab leak! https://t.co/YHA5QQAYxv — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 28, 2022

