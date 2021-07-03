FINA bans soul caps



















FINA ruled that no athletes need “caps of such size” and the caps don’t follow “the natural form of the head”

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.

AOC finds this deeply troubling. She thinks it’s racist.

Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not “fit the natural form of the head” and that to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”

When you get up at 04:00 since you were ten for practice and you have a shot at going to the Olympics you would think cutting your hair wouldn’t be such a big deal.

Last time I checked hair does grow back, yes?

FINA released a statement later saying it “is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul caps ‘ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

FINA did not fully reverse the ban, but encouraged the caps’ use “for recreational and teaching purposes.” It also said it will speak with Soul Cap to use their caps in “FINA Development Centers.”

