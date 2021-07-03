Heavily-armed men arrested on a Mass Turnpike were not white supremacists



















Moors believe that a 1787 treaty signed by Thomas Jefferson and the Moroccan Empire grant them a unique form of citizenship that makes them immune from certain state statutes.

“A group of heavily armed men refusing to comply with police in Wakefield caused I-95 to be shut,” authorities said. “A shelter-in-place order was issued for Wakefield and Reading.”

Fears of a white supremacist attack loomed over Wakefield and Twitter until they realized the men were not white.

The name of the group is Rise of the Moors.

Check out how CNN reported it. There was no mention of the group’s name or who they were or why they were traveling with arms. Their race was also not mentioned although that is their whole reason for being. A lot of people thought they were the [imaginary] white supremacists threatening the nation.

CNN reported about their military-style uniforms, body cameras, long rifles, and pistols. CNN reported that the men claimed to be “from a group that does not recognize our laws,” according to a statement from the Wakefield Police Department.

The police said the men refused to comply and “put down their weapons,” They also reported. After negotiations, all ended peacefully, but with the 11 men under arrest.

Again, no mention of what they were about.

The group doesn’t recognize the US as an independent, sovereign nation. They say their homeland is “the Maghreb Al Aqsa (America – Morocco the most extreme west)”.

“You can imagine 11 armed individuals standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway [early in the morning] certainly raises concerns,” a State Police officer said, “and is not consistent with the firearms laws we have here in Massachusetts.”

This is how the Wakefield Police reported it on Twitter:

“During a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline off 128…Approximately 8 males fled into the woods carrying rifles and handguns,” the Wakefield Police reported.

We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons. We are asking residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place at this time.

We continue to engage the suspects in conversation in an effort to de-escalate the situation on 95 and bring it to a peaceful end.

Eventually, all were taken into custody peacefully and booked.

Watch:

NEW: 11 people have been arrested after an hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men partially shut down Interstate 95 in the city of Wakefield, Massachusetts, state police say pic.twitter.com/mim3Wit4ng — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 3, 2021

This is how a conservative outlet reported it:

The Conservative Treehouse actually reported the entire story, unlike CNN. Check it out yourself.

The Treehouse noted that the police might not have had “probable cause.”

In conclusion, CNN is a complete waste as a news source.

This is a video live-streamed by a group member (Moorish American Muslims) after they were stopped:

