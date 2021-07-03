AOC asks ‘racist and colonial’ Team USA to allow pot smoking



















RACIST AND COLONIAL OLYMPIC POLICIES?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, is infuriated that sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended by the USADA (Anti-Doping Agency) for a month after testing positive for marijuana. She was also reportedly disqualified from the 100-meter event she qualified for in the Olympic trials. Ms. Richardson was expected to win the Gold.

She may still have a chance to run the 4×100-meter relay.

We also agree that the suspension is perplexing, especially since they allow biological men to compete in women’s events which would seem more troublesome.

However, it is the rule. Maybe it needs to be revised. We can’t say. It would have to be revised for everyone.

The problem with AOC, however, and others on the Left, is she immediately goes tribal. Sha’Carri is black so AOC claims it’s because Team USA is “racist and colonial.”

That’s ridiculous but it is what she does and how she thinks if she thinks that is. She is actually the racist.

Oh, and about those swim caps…

The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy. The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use. This ruling along w/ IOC denial of swim caps for natural hair is deeply troubling. https://t.co/Ao1Yu8Ax9G — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2021

ALLOW POT YOU RACISTS

AOC wants Sha’Carri’s suspension lifted. We like Sha’Carri but our only problem with this is will they do it for everyone in the same position? How will it work? We also don’t believe drugs should be allowed which is the case the far-left Rep. Raskin is making in his letter to the US anti-doping agency. Sha’Carri was using pot against the rules so the answer is to make it legal?

What do you think? We’d love to know what you think.

We worked with @RepRaskin and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights & Civil Liberties to formally ask @USAntiDoping to end Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. Their decision lacks any scientific basis. It’s rooted solely in the systemic racism that’s long driven anti-marijuana laws. pic.twitter.com/F28c5ScI1D — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 3, 2021

