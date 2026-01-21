Tulsa Imam Tells Islamists to Kill ICE If They Try to “Kidnap” You

We have some extreme Islamists who plan to take advantage of the anger toward ICE, which anarchists and communists whipped up. Imam Abdullah said that if ICE attempts to “kidnap” anyone, they should take out their gun and kill them.

The imam is referencing normal arrests and detention.

This imam’s son is a Las Vegas Raider.

Claims made in post:

“If Border Patrol, ICE, Or Anyone Else… Tries To ‘Illegally Kidnap You’… And You’re Armed, SHOOT THEM!!! PERIOD!!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah”

“EVERYBODY NEEDS TO GET ARMED AND RESIST ANY ILLEGAL ARREST… EVEN TO THE POINT OF DEADLY FORCE!!!!!!!!”

Calls to unify and “if necessary go to war” against “corruption and tyranny,” laced with “Allâhu Akbar” (the Islamic War Cry) and “prayers.”

He claims to run: Masjid Al-Ka’bah Sankofa (which claims to teach Islamic and Pan-Afrikan values)

Says he elder status in the Islamic Shura Council of Tulsa

Claims he leads the American Islamic Freedom Fighters

And claims to direct the United American Muslim Center for Human Excellence.

He sounds important and influential and needs to be stopped.