Finally, Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday. As Rep. Greene said, he has violated his oath of office in not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security.

Greene said at a press conference this will be the “first set” of articles she introduces against Biden, whom she said has purposefully failed to fulfill his responsibilities of the presidency.


1 Comment
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
3 seconds ago

This shows a few things. One is that the corrupt, cowardly, complicit republican “leadership”, which MTG foolishly supported, is not initiating this. The speaker and his his further left “leader”, Scalise, are not big enough men to act to save the nation. Another is that MTG’s credibility is so hurt over what she has done that she is trying to go it alone to save her reputation. Another is that MTG is requesting donations for her effort to Ronna RINO site. MTG is not credible.

