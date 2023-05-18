Finally, Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday. As Rep. Greene said, he has violated his oath of office in not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security.

Greene said at a press conference this will be the “first set” of articles she introduces against Biden, whom she said has purposefully failed to fulfill his responsibilities of the presidency.

Today, I’m introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/RiRk5PvkEY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2023

Related