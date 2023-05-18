House Oversight Subpoenas Joe Biden’s Phone Records

Under figurehead Joe Biden, the US government is blatantly employing Soviet tactics at this point. As previously reported, the administration removed the entire IRS team investigating Hunter’s laptop from the case because there was a whistleblower. This is Third World stuff.

Biden is the perfect man for this job if there is a need to protect a corrupt family.

Republicans leading the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the phone records of a Biden phone that Hunter’s business paid for. That might crack open this case of corruption.

The Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer revealed the information in an interview on Tuesday. Schweizer said in an interview with 77 WABC’s Cats & Cosby that it was discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop that he was paying a phone bill for his father from 2009 to 2017 – encompassing the time when Biden was vice president.

Schweizer voiced concerns over removing the IRS investigative team responsible for probing Hunter Biden’s suspected tax evasion. Schweizer suspects that such removal might be unlawful and suggests the presence of political interference in the investigation.

This was Joe’s personal phone, not a government phone, making it all the more interesting.

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Phone Records Subpoenaed The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed phone records of a phone belonging to President Joe Biden that Hunter Biden’s business paid for, according to Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute president in an… pic.twitter.com/myRDMRHuo0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 18, 2023

