Fining Adam Schiff, Liar and Spy

Conservatives online want to see Republicans voted out for not voting to censure and fine Adam Schiff for spying on the sitting US President.

Reps. Andrew Garbarino (NY), David Joyce (OH), Michelle Fischbach (MN), and Thomas Massie (KY) will not vote for it. People online want voters to call and tell them to vote for the censure and fine.

Rep. Thomas Massie is in a difficult position because he is suing Nancy Pelosi for doing much the same thing. He believes it’s unconstitutional. If it is, there needs to be an alternative.

Some say he is in error, but one lawyer online said it is unconstitutional because it is a Bill of Attainder, and Congressmen have a right to lie and defame under the speech and debate clause.

It can’t be legal to spy on a President, can it? Indeed, if they are not going to vote for the bill, they need to devise an alternative. Adam Schiff is despicable.

Speaker McCarthy can talk, but will he do something?

No one is surprised by your position. We know you work for the swamp. Let’s see if others in the #Uniparty follow your lead or decide to look out after the everyday Americans who were lied to for years by Schiff. Where will @SpeakerMcCarthy land?pic.twitter.com/QHrXP3nvkZ — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) June 14, 2023

