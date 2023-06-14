The War on Our Doorstep While Biden Babbles

You might want to read an article by Ron Paul at Mises. It’s good. I’m stealing the following Nazi quote from the piece. It explains how the ‘leaders’ get us into war.

“The most succinct statement about how governments get their people to support war came from Hermann Goering at the Nuremberg trials after World War II:

Why of course, the people don’t want war. Why should some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece? Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the peacemakers for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.

“It is rather frightening that a convicted Nazi war criminal latched onto an eternal truth!”, Ron says.

You can read the article. Our problems go beyond Ukraine and Russia. China is muscling up.

Sadly, the Pentagon war game scenarios mostly show China defeating the US in a direct war.

Many believe that President Xi is preparing his country for extreme scenarios that include escalating tensions with the United States. While the Biden administration is doubling down on efforts to prevent a confrontation – badly, Beijing appears interested in outright hostility.

The time is ripe with imbeciles running the show in DC.

THEY ARE HERE, ON OUR DOORSTEP, AND INSIDE

China is sending their young men in through our open borders, as we have reported.

Xi is expanding globally in nearly every corner of the world while becoming a more self-sufficient economy and helping countries cancel the dollar.

President Xi’s longtime adviser is mapping out economic plans that would enable China to withstand Western sanctions if they invade Taiwan.

A senior U.S. cybersecurity official told Reuters that Chinese hackers would most certainly disrupt critical infrastructure like pipelines and railways in the event of a confrontation with the U.S.

Of course, they will.

There are spy bases in Cuba, 90 miles off our shores. Russia, China, and Iran are in Latin America, right off our shores while our borders are open.

DC is in denial, and Joe Biden is a corrupt fool. He’s always been a corrupt fool, beginning with his days as a segregationist.

Related