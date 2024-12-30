Finland Seizes Russia-Tied Dark Fleet Tanker in Cable Cutting Probe

FINNISH police said they seized Russia-linked dark fleet* tanker Eagle S (IMO: 9329760) as they investigated damage to undersea cables on Christmas Day.

The 20-year-old, Cook Islands-flagged tanker was suspected of dragging anchor as it sailed from Russia through the Gulf of Finland, damaging the Estlink 2 cable and cutting electricity supply to Estonia from Finland.

This is the first time that a ship suspected of sabotaging undersea infrastructure has been taken into custody by authorities, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

*In part, Dark fleets are shadow fleets that hide ownership because the owner is sanctioned.

***UPDATE*** Russian-linked tanker ‘Eagle S’ suspected of cutting undersea energy cables between NATO members Finland and Estonia now also suspected of: a) carrying sanction busting Russian oil (‘Shadow Fleet’) b) being used as a covert intelligence ship pic.twitter.com/8vxYBhHNjb — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) December 27, 2024

Professor Sal points to the incriminating evidence. The ship is missing an anchor. The anchor shows it was dragged. This is unusual and damning.

Only “innocent passage” is allowed in Finland’s territorial waters. The Eagle S was not engaged in innocent passage, giving Finland the right to seize the tanker.

The undersea cables are mapped on charts so ships can avoid them.

Dr. Sal maps the trip the ship took.

