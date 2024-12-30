The Scourge of the Wokes Is Now in Charge of Prosecuting Them

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, the scourge of woke corporations, is now running the Civil Rights Division of the DoJ and gets to prosecute wokeness in our corporations and schools.

The DoJ will now sue for the bias against the unprotected classes. Companies who have had enough of DEI will have an excuse to ditch it.

Mark Andreessen was laughing about her appointment. She is the opposite of woke. She is in “charge of the civil rights division of the Justice Department,” which forces DEI on everyone and is the reverse of DEI.

“Harmeet Dhillon, who’s been a California lawyer, who’s been, you know,” Andreessen said, “the scourge of all corporations for the last decade. As it happens, she has just been appointed to run the civil rights division of the Justice Justice Department. And for the people who don’t track this, the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. [It] is the federal government’s basically prosecutorial arm that basically enforces … they’re the ones that have made sure for the last decade that all these companies have all these crazy policies under penalty of being investigated, subpoenaed, ultimately prosecuted.

“And by the way, there have been lots of prosecutions and court cases. The most famous, well, the most famous case that the current head of the Civil Rights Division brought was the case against SpaceX for not hiring up refugees, right? Notwithstanding that SpaceX is a military contractor and is not permitted to hire non-American citizens under a separate law.

“And so the person running that has been a true activist, as you’d expect from this last administration. And then Ms. Dhillon, who, by the way, I don’t know, but I’ve been following for years, and is clearly brilliant. You know, she’s the exact opposite of that.

“And so every sort of signal is, I don’t want to speak for this new administration, but every signal is being sent that they’re going to basically do a 180 and all these things. And they are going to begin prosecuting companies for violations of civil rights laws in the form of reverse discrimination, which is to say discrimination against various white people, Asians, Jews, and many others, but it was the unprotected classes, as they say, right?”

Excellent, America should be a meritocracy https://t.co/fyXo3yI8Ru — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

