Ukraine Is Running Out of ATACMS & Probably Won’t Get More

Kyiv’s missile stockpiles are running out. The US did not release the number of ATACMS sent to Ukraine, but they said it was “significant”. The US has or had between 2400 and 2900.

Normally, shooting missiles into Russia would have escalated the conflict. However, it hasn’t, except that Putin says NATO and the US are now in direct war with Russia.

Ukraine’s stockpiles of U.S.-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are running out, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Dec. 27, citing senior U.S. officials.

ATACMS are long-range ballistic missiles that can fly up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles). The U.S. eased restrictions on Ukraine’s use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

It’s not likely that Donald Trump will continue to support firing into Russia. At the same time, the Russian Federation forces are advancing with no sign of easing up.

The New York Times reported:

“Kiev is running out of missiles. It also might be running out of time: President-elect Donald J. Trump has said publicly that allowing U.S.-made long-range missiles inside Russia was a big mistake.”

According to senior NATO officials, the missiles have had limited effect and did not alter the war’s trajectory.

“In some ways, what has happened with the ATACMS — pronounced ‘attack ’ems’ — is the story of what has happened with other Western weaponry in the war. Ukraine pressed for months and even years to get Western weapons: HIMARS rocket launchers, Abrams tanks, and F-16 fighter jets. But by the time the West granted access to these weapons, Ukraine had lost more ground. And no weapon has been a silver bullet.

Western officials also say Ukraine has relied too much on help from the West and hasn’t done enough to bolster its own war effort, especially in mobilizing enough troops.”

Most Ukrainians voted for Zelensky because he said he would seek peace with Russia. Trump is a war skeptic, and two officials told the Times they think Putin is waiting for him to take office. They also acknowledged Russia’s successes on the battlefield.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email