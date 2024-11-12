Fired FEMA Worker Said They Avoid [Trump] Homes All Over

Former FEMA supervisor Marni’ Washington, recently fired for telling FEMA workers to avoid houses with Trump signs, claims they had problems with people in two homes that happened to have Trump signs. She insists that she was made a scapegoat to send a message to President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting that FEMA officials wanted Trump to know they feared potential backlash from him.

“They all alleged that these actions were made on my own recognizance and that it was for my own political advances.

“However, if you look at the record, there is what we call a community trend, and unfortunately, it just so happened that the political hostility that was encountered by my team and I was on two different teams during this deployment, they just so happened to have the Trump campaign signage.

“If we are noticing on, for example, Mary Street, and we’re greeted with unwelcomed arms or people are coming out with guns blazing screaming at us, then that’s a street we need to avoid altogether.

“Not all Floridians have been unpleasant, but for the most part, the ones that are very passionate about their disdain for FEMA… they have no problem expressing it,” she said.

Washington also advised her teams to “use de-escalation tactics and preventative measures” and instructed them to “avoid working alone” for their own security.

THEY’RE AVOIDING THESE HOMES ALL OVER

“FEMA always preaches avoidance first and then de-escalation. So, this is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance, not just in the state of Florida, but you will find avoidance in the Carolinas.

“Senior leadership will lie to you and tell you that they do not know. But if you ask the DSA crew leads and specialists what they are experiencing in the field, they will tell you demand for FEMA to give you those incident reports.”

Miss Washington says this avoidance is happening throughout Florida and South Carolina. She suggests that people are avoiding homes with Trump signs because they are aggressive.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Washington said that she’s now seeking legal action, citing concerns about her safety due to the backlash. She also claims to possess evidence proving that FEMA’s account of events is misleading, claiming, “I have information that proves FEMA is lying.”

Someone needs to investigate this. We are eager to see her evidence. She sounds like she just hates conservatives, but let’s see the proof. As a rule, Trump supporters in New York are very nice and appreciative. Most liberals are pleasant, also. It would be hard to separate them on a political basis. Liberals, maybe not leftists, and conservatives get along fine when politics isn’t involved.

