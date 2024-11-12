Fake News CNN Is Probably Going to Axe. Staff, Including On-Air Hosts

CNN is planning staff layoffs once more. Their ratings are still collapsing, including shows hosted by their stars.

The rumors, first reported by Puck News, come as high-paid personalities like Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were reportedly recently denied raises.

The two already boast salaries of $7 million and $3 million, while stars like Anderson Cooper earn an annual $20 million.

Kaitlan Collins and Erin Burnett also command inflated earnings – $3million and $6million apiece, respectively.

Insiders told Puck that the new round of firings will likely affect on-air talent as the network’s new CEO looks to free up finances amid waning ratings.

“In the next few months, I’m told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization,” reporter Dylan Byers wrote Friday, referencing CNN’s recent 100-person layoff seen over the summer.

The insiders said the fresh round of firings will be more focused on the production side of things.

“Some of the on-air talent are also likely to be affected,” he said.

They will put more emphasis on their digital platform.

CEO Mark Thompson – the former New York Times boss – replaced Chris Licht, and then the ratings fell another 20%.

They have to eliminate the fake news personalities instead of trying to make them into something they’re not – fair and balanced. No one believes them anymore. And the anti-Trump blather is getting boring. To be fair, Cable is losing its appeal as people stream and go digital.

