Killing the Beast: The Department of Education

President Donald Trump plans to shut down the monolithic Department of Education, which holds sway over every state. It has become very politicized and exerts extraordinary power. For example, under Biden-Harris, the DOE currently forces racist DEI down the throats of every school in the nation. The DOE has also provided endless funds to students who then build up debt that stays with them for decades.

The larger an organization is, the less power the people have. Parents should want control of their children’s schools.

Oklahoma’s superintendent of education sent a memo to parents, giving them a heads-up and explaining why it’s important that this happen.

“For decades, the U.S. Department of Education has unjustifiably expanded the federal government’s power over American education, and that overreach has squeezed local communities and parents out of control of their own schools.

“Thanks to President Trump, we are going to reverse that trend. By eliminating the federal bureaucracy, money can be efficiently directed to local schools and allow disenfranchised parents to have more direct say over education in their states and communities.

“Working with President Trump, I will do everything I can to limit the federal overreach into education and return parents their rightful authority over our schools.

Superintendents and school boards are more likely to fight against the reduction or elimination of federal funding streams that help them stay out of the red. They will stir up parents who will contact their representatives in Congress.

THE PROBLEM OF KILLING THE BEAST

Shutting it down would require congressional approval. Trump could, in the very least, scale it down and consolidate some federal programs. He’s a deal-maker.

Former President Ronald Reagan’s Education Secretary Terrel H. Bell drafted a 91-page memo about converting the nascent federal agency to a small foundation that would conduct research and provide support but “avoid direction and control.”

Congress wouldn’t relinquish its control.

This time, Trump has control of Congress if John Thune or John Cornyn doesn’t lead the Senate.

George W. Bush made the DOE even bigger and gave it more power with No Child Left Behind. That failed, as has the DOE. The DOE is spending a lot of money, and our children are doing far worse.

Supporters of the agency say it plays an important role in ensuring students are treated fairly and helping states raise the bar for school performance. It has failed at both. It mostly exists to keep itself in existence.

Trump will have to act on the school loan programs, which have led to students having extremely large school loans and universities increasing tuition and fees and expanding into programs that do not meet their original mission.

