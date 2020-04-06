Fired IG Atkinson wrote to Schumer 2 weeks ago trying to stir up trouble

Michael Atkinson was fired for cause, but President Trump is accused of firing him out of revenge. Atkinson actually betrayed President Trump and tried to overturn an election. He even wrote a letter to Senator Schumer two weeks ago trying to stir up more trouble.

President Trump is supposed to keep this guy on the payroll?

The NY Times wrote two days ago, “Mr. Trump ousting the inspector general [of the intel community], Michael K. Atkinson, because he lost confidence in him, the president wrote in a letter to leaders of the two congressional intelligence committees. He gave no further explanation, but a late-night dismissal coming as the world’s attention is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic raised the specter of reprisal.”

The President said, “it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general.”

The only mistake President Trump made was keeping him as long as he did. Deep State Atkinson tried to stage a coup to overturn the election with a fraudulent complaint.

Now we know more.

THE LETTER

Just two weeks before his ousting, Atkinson wrote to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and “took a thinly veiled swipe” at officials who did not defend the whistleblower, including, presumably, the president, although Atkinson did not cite specific names, Politico reported.

“As you know, the past six months have been a searing time for whistleblowers and for those who work to protect them from reprisal or threat of reprisal for reporting alleged wrongdoing,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson went on to write:

People may spend their entire careers publicly encouraging whistleblowers to come forward and sound the alarm if they observe suspected abuse or wrongdoing in the federal government. Many of those same people proclaim publicly that they will stand by whistleblowers and protect them from reprisal or threat of reprisal when they do sound the alarm.

Those repeated assurances of support for whistleblowers in ordinary matters are rendered meaningless if whistleblowers actually come forward in good faith with information concerning an extraordinary matter and are allowed to be vilified, threatened, publicly ridiculed, or — perhaps even worse — utterly abandoned by fair-weather whistleblower champions. It is precisely when the stakes are highest, and the conditions searing, that public officials must well and faithfully discharge the duties of their offices.

According to Politico, Atkinson’s letter came in response to Schumer’s request that all inspectors general investigate “instances of retaliation against anyone who has made, or in the future makes, protected disclosures of presidential misconduct.”

Poor Atkinson, he wanted to undermine and destroy the President and keep his job.

Sen. Grassley is now demanding more details from the President for the firing. It seems it’s in the rules. How about prosecuting Atkinson? He’s the one who changed the rules, allowing hearsay in a complaint, changing the rule for submitting second-hand information right before the ‘whistleblower’ submitted his complaint.

The ‘whistleblower,’ Eric Ciaramella, was nothing but a gossip who didn’t like what the President did and decided he wanted him fired.

Atkinson, who served in his position since May 2018, is “saddened” by his dismissal, and is set to be replaced by Thomas Monheim as acting intelligence community inspector general.