Fired Soldiers Forced to Give Back Signing Bonuses After Years of Service

After years of service to our country, soldiers were fired for not getting an experimental vaccine. As if that wasn’t nasty enough, the Biden administration demanded these same soldiers give back their “signing bonuses” after years of service and multiple deployments.

One soldier had to “sell” 60 of his unused vacation days to pay it back and cover the protracted amount owed.

“I’ve deployed multiple times, and I feel like the last thing I had was selling leave days that I earned and was never able to take due to me being deployed or needing that time to prepare for the training cycle. I was about to enter a new world with no income, and that extra bit would have been a nice buffer in my rainy day fund to keep me afloat until I was able to find new employment,” he said.

“The Department of Defense continues to fall short on reestablishing trust for wrongdoings, and this is yet another example of that,” another service member told Fox News Digital, who said the recoupment of signing bonuses is the “icing on the cake” of the Pentagon’s recent treatment of troops.

“The appalling treatment these individuals endured broke the trust that is owed to our citizens and our volunteers. America’s sons and daughters,” the Army member said in a statement. “Until true efforts are made to establish trust, the recruiting and retention shortfalls will only continue. The individuals who make public statements that they are unsure what has contributed to the current recruiting and retention shortfalls need to take a look in the mirror; and perhaps they should resign for the betterment of our Nation.”

With all the money we pour into people here illegally, this is how we treat our military. The Biden administration is evil.

