Maoist Chinese Scientists Find a Pangolin with COVID

How convenient!

According to a new study covered by The Daily Mail, Chinese scientists found a NEW bat coronavirus linked to pangolins that has the same mutation as COVID-19. Some experts say it shoots down the lab leak theory.

Actually, it could start a new theory – they injected the pangolin with it. We know that the genetic makeup of the coronavirus was manipulated. Been there, done that.

Pangolins are thought to be an intermediary that passed COVID from bats to humans – according to The Daily Mail. The only one who thought that was Dr. Anthony Fauci, who wouldn’t let anyone say anything different. He had a lot to lose if that wasn’t the theory. He has funded the Chinese communists in gain of function research with this virus using tax dollars.

This was allegedly found 1,000 miles from Wuhan by the people who wouldn’t let Chinese people travel within the country during the pandemic but did let them travel internationally. The best thing Donald Trump did was shut down travel from China, and he was called xenophobic for it by the likes of Obama parrot Joe Biden.

Don’t forget that these are the people who wanted us to believe a racoon dog spread it when the pangolin theory didn’t work out.

These scientists are friends of Fauci and are funded by his agency, NIAID.

To date, there has been zero evidence that it spread from a pangolin. All of a sudden, they found a pangolin it spread to – and they want us to believe it.

The Daily Mail says there is no proof either way, which is not exactly true. However, read the study on the link and decide for yourself.

