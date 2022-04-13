First Bus of Illegal ‘Immigrant’s’ Arrive in DC from Texas

The first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived near Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. this morning. There were 23 migrants on board for the 1700-plus-mile drive from Del Rio.

They will need a lot of buses with a full load to put a dent in the number of people crossing.

The host of Fox & Friends thinks they were asked if they wanted to go. That’s unclear.

They are coming since Biden and his crew won’t come to the border to “see the mess he’s created,” Abbott said:

There are other buses.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is keeping his word but he has to load up those buses and run them around the clock.

THEY SIMPLY WALKED OFF

After they arrived and their wristbands were cut off, they simply walked off.

Texas Governor Abbott promised he would do it and said it would help local officials.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said of his plan to transport illegal immigrants to the nation’s capital.

Watch:

The first bus of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived near Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. this morning — 23 migrants were on board for the 1700+ mile drive from Del Rio. pic.twitter.com/l8AjGf1hpd — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 13, 2022

Journalist Cabello said the info of how to get to the US by 12/23 is all over Central America:

According to chats in WhatsApp, people from all over Central America are sharing information on how to arrive to the US/Mexico border by May 23rd. — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) April 13, 2022

Border Patrol sees April on target for over 200,000 again:

Looks like it will be another month where BP will have over 200,000 arrests. In the Yuma Sector it has definitely been busy. I personally encountered my first Russians and Peruvians. https://t.co/AflqpTJfJg pic.twitter.com/uL23Jpp6ge — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 12, 2022

The illegals are saying they wouldn’t have come if “crazy” Trump was still in the presidency. So, let’s get “crazy” Trump back.

Tonight, Townhall’s @Julio_Rosas11 joined @JesseBWatters to discuss the ongoing border crisis and the devastating effects that will come with the lifting of Title 42. pic.twitter.com/E3slUUej69 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2022

Related