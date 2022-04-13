Journalists Demand Rumble Censor People with Whom They Disagree! And Elon Musk’s on the Hit Parade

Content moderation” is the Orwellian euphemism which corporate journalists and liberals (excuse the redundancy) have created for the term “censorship. ~ Glenn Greenwald

Robert Reich, who has turned communist lingo into household words, wrote an Orwellian column titled, “Elon Musk’s vision for the Internet is dangerous nonsense. As Jonathan Turley, a prominent professor and legal commentator wrote: However, the column offers an insight into the anti-free speech mentality that has taken hold of the Democratic party and the media.

As Professor Turley writes, “Twitter has gone from denial of seeking to shape speech on the Internet to embracing that function.”

Former CEO Jack Dorsey was criticized for massive censorship. Then they replaced him with Parag Agrawal. Parag doesn’t believe in free speech!

One line from the piece is particularly crazy. Reich writes that Musk’s “libertarian vision of an ‘uncontrolled’ internet,” where free speech is protected, is dangerous. It’s “the dream of every dictator, strongman, and demagogue.”

That, of course, is the opposite of the truth.

IT’S NOT JUST TWITTER

It’s not only Twitter and other social media demanding censorship, it’s legacy media. Truth is the enemy of our elite media.

MSM journalists want to know why Rumble isn’t censoring people who don’t follow YouTube’s [authoritarian] policies. They are especially unhappy about those who don’t follow the narrative on Ukraine.

No matter how trivial the dissent, the elites want them censored. They love the proxy war in Ukraine. It greatly benefits the psychos in DC. Any questioning could put their goals in jeopardy. It’s so lucrative, gives them power, and solidifies their positions. And, for an added benefit, Joe Biden can pretend he’s FDR, not the fool that he is.

As reporter Glenn Greenwald says, he can’t overstate how dangerous it is for journalists to demand censorship.

It cannot be overstated: (a) how surreal and dangerous it is that the leaders of the campaign for greater censorship are “journalists” (i.e., employees of large media corporations) and (b) how vital it is to have free speech platforms resisting this coercion to censor: https://t.co/Hz8vzBucPF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 13, 2022

Related