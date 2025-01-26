Crackpot Commies Ben & Jerry Promise to Keep Woke Going

Get Ben & Jerry’s out of our ice cream. They want to keep woke going. Woke is just another word for neo-communism.

Ben & Jerry’s requires new employees to watch lectures on “apartheid” Israel. They are very hostile to Israel, and they are Jewish.

They created a defund the police ice cream called “Change is Brewing.” They wrote on their website:

“Grab your spoon & dig into a flavor boldly celebrating safety & liberation for all,” the flavor’s description says. “It’s time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities & invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free.”

They claimed they cared about Indigenous people, but when the Chief demanded his land back, the land Ben & Jerry’s headquarters sits on, they wouldn’t give it back.

The creeps wanted children to bike naked for climate change.

All this proves intelligent psychos can get people to do anything, especially if they make good ice cream.

Buy Friendly’s ice cream! Just say no to Ben and Jerry.

If you’re not boycotting Ben And Jerry’s ice cream, you will be after you watch this video. @benandjerrys pic.twitter.com/ELwuHG6kUR — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email