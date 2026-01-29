First New Aluminum Plant to Be Built in Over 45 Years

Century Aluminum (CENX) and Emirates Global Aluminum announced plans Monday to build the first new primary aluminum production plant in the U.S. since 1980, in a joint venture to be owned 60% by EGA and 40% by Century.

The new plant, to be built in Inola, Oklahoma, is expected to produce 750K metric tons/year of aluminum, larger than previously planned and more than doubling current U.S. production.

The companies said the project will use EGA’s latest state-of-the-art EX technology, the most advanced ever installed in the U.S.

The Importance of Aluminum

Aluminum continues to grow in importance for the USA. It is multifaceted and key to national security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. Aluminum is a critical strategic material that is used in military vehicles, aircraft, and renewable energy systems.

The aluminum industry directly employs over 164,000 workers and indirectly employs another 535,000 workers. It generates over $228 billion in economic output.

Aluminum is highly recyclable, and it saves significant energy compared to producing new metal. It is lightweight, and its strength makes it essential in decarbonizing power and transportation, improving the efficiency of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. People who are concerned about the climate should love this.

It is crucial for America, and it will eventually halt our reliance on China.

Thank Trump’s tariffs on aluminum for this turnaround. We import 85% of this vital product.

This project will start this year and will develop over a decade. It will at least double production.