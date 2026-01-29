Details on The Death of Alex Pretti & What Democrats Believe

We now have more information on the death of Alex Pretti. He reportedly died after he was disarmed. Reports now say Mr. Pretti’s gun did not discharge. He lost his life while resisting arrest, and it was a tragedy.

It is also clear that Mr. Pretti was actively involved in violent, planned operations to stop border patrol and ICE from arresting criminal illegal aliens. It was not a protest. He was not merely an observer.

Instead of promoting hate and encouraging the mobs, Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey could have stopped this long ago. Instead, they made it worse and put people like Mr. Pretti and Ms. Good on the streets and in danger.

It is also confirmed that Mr. Pretti was violent eleven days before and was not arrested. If he had been, maybe he would be alive today. If people aren’t held to account, they accelerate, and so does the danger.

Tom Homan plans to clean house. Arrests will continue for anyone who assaults or impedes law enforcement.

Tom Homan: "The prioritization are going to be criminal aliens, public safety threats, and national security threats. If you're in the country illegally, you're never off the table."

Pretti probably thought he was doing the right thing because of the lies he was told.

Democrat Lies

Democrats under the hardcore leftist leadership now say guns and systems kill people and are racist. Our land is stolen, and we therefore don’t deserve to even be here, much less own any. Open borders are appropriate because it’s not our land and belongs to the world. Whites are oppressors, and everyone else is oppressed. We can’t deport illegal aliens because one innocent person could get caught up in the arrests.

Cameron Kasky made his bones on the lies over the deaths of his classmates in Parkland. He is back, lying about ICE, blaming guns, and systems instead of the guilty parties for chaos and deaths. People like Kasky will never blame the guilty person(s).

"How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?" That's the thing about the left – deep down, they believe they should decide who gets to speak and what everyone can and cannot say.

The Goal

Non-white lawbreakers are innocent. White lawbreakers must have the book thrown at them because they created the evil system. They blame the systems and hate them. They want to take them down and replace them with their idealized leftist systems.