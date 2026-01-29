Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Newt Gingrich Picks This Moment to Call for Amnesty

M Dowling
Newt Gingrich wants a “national conversation” about amnesty for good people who came illegally twenty years ago, who obey the law, pay taxes. Since people don’t want to see them deported, and others don’t want them to have citizenship, he thinks we need to come up with something for them. What? Quasi amnesty?

There is no need to do anything. Let them stay but not enjoy all the privileges of citizenship. They broke our laws. If we do give them amnesty, it will be corrupted. Why don’t Republicans understand that Democrats are going for a permanent electoral majority on the backs of these new Democrat voters? Isn’t it obvious by now?

Why do RINOs always pick these moments to call for some type of amnesty?

Something is already done. If they are not criminals, no one is deporting them, but they should never get citizenship, never.

As one X poster wrote, We already had the national conversation. It’s called the election of 2024.

Another poster said, No… swamp things! When the criminals are all gone, when illegals are no longer on Medicare, SNAP, Section 8, Social security and VOTING IN MY ELECTIONS… Then and ONLY then can HONEST discussions begin.

This is what people voted for:

