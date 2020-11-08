Liberal Fulton County Finds More Ballots

The Georgia Secretary of State scrambled to the State Farm Arena this evening because Fulton County officials found more [Democrat?] ballots and are scanning them right now.

“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday,” Raffensperger said in a Facebook post.

“The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well.”

WBT-TV reported: “We just received this statement from Fulton County which explains what’s going on here at State Farm Arena tonight. The county believes some ballots were “not captured” in last night’s results. So, those are now being rescanned.”

President Trump recaptured some votes in Georgia last night, about 20,000, so this news doesn’t come as a big surprise.