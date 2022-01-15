First Soros Prosecutor to Fall

George Soros has poured inordinate amounts of money into races for Secretary of State, DAs and AGs and sheriffs, in addition to national races. He has singlehandedly destroyed the US justice system with these radicals.

One of them and one of the first elected was Marilyn Mosby, often a prosecutor of police, not criminals, in Baltimore.

Marilyn Mosby claims innocence a day after a federal indictment was filed. The Baltimore state’s attorney is accused of perjury and other crimes.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland announced a federal grand jury had indicted Mosby, 41, on four federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

“I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me and I intend to fight with every ounce in my being,” Mosby said as she read from a prepared statement in downtown Baltimore on Friday. She didn’t take questions from reporters.

These charges come as she seeks a third term as Baltimore State’s Attorney.

She aligned herself with criminal justice revolutionaries early in her time in Baltimore’s top prosecutorial office and reached national prominence in 2015 in the trumped up criminal case against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. Gray had a history of “crash for cash” schemes.

After she persecuted the police in the Gray case, the convictions were overturned and it was labeled a “malicious prosecution.”



