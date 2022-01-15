Dems Use ‘Racist Jim Crow’ Filibuster to Stop Cruz & Help Putin

Democrats are calling for the elimination of the filibuster as they filibuster Cruz’s bill to impose sanctions on the Russian pipeline company Nord Stream 2. The pipeline will allow Moscow to sell large amounts of cheap natural gas to Germany, and Europe in general.

Germany can buy gas from whomever they want, of course, but this pipeline gives Russia control over European energy. Biden, upon entering office lifted all the sanctions on Nord Stream so the pipeline could be built, ironically, as he killed our XL Pipeline.

Donald Trump did everything he could to stop the Nord Stream Pipeline prior to that, including trying to convince Germany not to do it.

Cruz’s bill sought to impose sanctions on the Russian pipeline. There are few more pressing priorities for the Kremlin, if any. Therefore, by blocking Cruz’s bill, Democrats not only used a racist, Im Crow relic filibuster [their words], but they did so in order to protect Vladimir Putin and a vital Russian company from sanctions.

As Democrats call DJT a tool of Putin, they are doing everything they can to bolster his ambitions.

Far left Democrats like Chris Murphy claim it will divide us from Germany. However, anyone who thinks Germany, a country that won’t pay its bills to us, is much of a friend, should rethink that. They’re fair weather friends.

As Democrats try to convince Americans that only racists use the filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow, and that democracy requires the approval of all bills that attract the support of fifty Senators, they use the filibuster. If they succeed in getting it eliminated, they will put it back in when it’s convenient for them.

