LA’s Horrific Train Robberies

Thousands of empty Amazon, UPS and other packages full of goods are robbed from trains and thousands are discarded on train tracks in Los Angeles.

Medical equipment, designer handbags, luggage, throw pillows, airline parts, children’s artwork, even a new wine fridge sit on the train tracks discarded creating trash as far as the eyes can see, CBS News reports.

How does this happen? Perhaps one should look at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s policy of no-cash bail arrests.

Robberies Are Up 356%

Lupe Valdez, Union Pacific’s public affairs director, says, on average, 90 of their containers are compromised each day. But between October 2020 and October 2021, train robberies have picked up exponentially by a whopping 356%. Union Pacific has increased its enforcement and patrols, and has put drones to work, but now they are looking into diverting trains so they don’t pass through Los Angeles County at all.

That would be best. LA is quickly becoming a no-go zone.

NOGO ZONE

“We are making arrests, but what our officers are seeing on the ground is that people are basically being arrested, there is no bail, they come out the next day and come back to rob our trains,” Valdez said.

Union Pacific’s chief has a meeting with the LAPD next week, and last month, sent a letter to Soros’s Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, calling this a “spiraling crisis” and imploring his office to hold criminals accountable.

“Even with all the arrests made, the no-cash bail policy and extended timeframe for suspects to appear in court is causing re-victimization to UP by these same criminals,” the letter says. “In fact criminals boast to our officers that charges will be pled down to simple trespassing – which bears no serious consequences.”

All you get from Soros’s DA via a spokesperson is this blather:

“Our office is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure collective safety across Los Angeles County’s sprawling infrastructure, whether it’s at our ports or on railroad tracks. Some cases presented to our office by Union Pacific have been filed, such as burglary and grand theft, while others have been declined due to insufficient evidence. We make charging decisions based on the evidence. Our office takes Union Pacific’s concerns seriously and hopes to discuss this issue more in the coming weeks.”

Back in December, Union Pacific’s losses were at least $5 million, and the company says it hasn’t yet updated that information through the holidays and into January.

One witness who lives nears the tracks says large group of people with backpacks come between 3 and 4 am and ransack the trains.

This is your major city under a Black Lives Matter justice system.

In the end, we’ll all pay for the losses.

LA MUST BECOME A NOGO ZONE FOR THE RR

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

As you can see, trains frequently slow or stop in this area as they get worked into the @UnionPacific Intermodal facility near Downtown LA. The thieves use this opportunity to break open containers and take what’s inside. I’d say every 4th or 5th rail car had opened containers. pic.twitter.com/PHpujyB84M — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

