Five Officers Wounded, Four Killed in North Carolina Gun Fight

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Five law enforcement officers were wounded, and four were killed when they tried to serve a fugitive search warrant on a suspect, now deceased. The incident took place in east Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

Three of the murdered officers were U.S. Marshals.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments