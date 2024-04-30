Five Officers Wounded, Four Killed in North Carolina Gun Fight

Five law enforcement officers were wounded, and four were killed when they tried to serve a fugitive search warrant on a suspect, now deceased. The incident took place in east Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

Three of the murdered officers were U.S. Marshals.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings: “The bravery, the heroism, everything that defines what our profession is, our people demonstrated that today and I couldn’t be more proud of the response.” pic.twitter.com/cVWcJJsgFH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 29, 2024

