US Warns ICC Not to Pursue War Crimes Against Israeli Officials

The Warnings

The International Criminal Court is being warned by members of Congress in both parties that arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials will be met with U.S. retaliation, Axios’ Andrew Solender has learned.

Staunchly pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) have criticized reports of the ICC preparing arrest warrants over the war in Gaza, with Torres calling for “strong consequences from both Congress and the president.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for the Biden administration to “immediately and unequivocally demand that the ICC stand down” and “use every available tool to prevent such an abomination.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told Axios he expects a House version of Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-Ark.) 2023 bill to sanction ICC officials involved in investigating the U.S. and its allies, but added: “We hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged President Biden to intervene to help prevent such an ICC action, Axios’ Barak Ravid reported this afternoon.

Several Democratic lawmakers who have been critical of Israel said they believe it’s premature to weigh in on the potential warrants before they are unveiled.

