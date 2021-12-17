FL Gov DeSantis Offers COV Preventive Treatment

According to CBS Miami, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make COVID preventive treatment available.
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced the availability of a pre-exposure COVID-19 treatment.
Evusheld will be available to Floridians as a preventative measure in guarding against COVID-19 infection.
“You can do this before you’re ever exposed,” DeSantis said, noting that Evusheld is preventative, not a treatment.
Evusheld is a product from AstraZeneca that has been granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19.”
DeSantis noted that Florida’s COVID-19 infections are outperforming northern and blue states, even when Florida sees spikes.
Watch Now: Governor DeSantis is in Ocala announcing a new monoclonal product for pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19.https://t.co/DGBwtyL2Dg
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 17, 2021
