FL Gov DeSantis Offers COV Preventive Treatment

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced the availability of a pre-exposure COVID-19 treatment.

Evusheld will be available to Floridians as a preventative measure in guarding against COVID-19 infection.

“You can do this before you’re ever exposed,” DeSantis said, noting that Evusheld is preventative, not a treatment.

Evusheld is a product from AstraZeneca that has been granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19.”

DeSantis noted that Florida’s COVID-19 infections are outperforming northern and blue states, even when Florida sees spikes.

Watch Now: Governor DeSantis is in Ocala announcing a new monoclonal product for pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19.https://t.co/DGBwtyL2Dg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 17, 2021

