School District Hires Doctor Familiar with Cardiac Arrest in Students

















Eastport-South Manor Central School District (ESM) in Suffolk County, New York sent out an email to all parents informing them about the new physician in their district. The new hire is part of the new regulations for all districts regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest of students Grades K- 12.

An excerpt from the letter aout meeting new requirements:

One such effort has to do with new regulations regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest. All districts are now required to ensure that nurses and coaches can address the treatment and monitoring of students who exhibit signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest. In addition, districts are required to make sure that all staff are aware of the warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest and what to do if a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest. Please see the attached information on Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The Gateway Pundit shared the letter to parents from the school district. The districts thought enough of the risks to hire a doctor who handles emergencies at one of Long Island’s top hospitals.

LOW RISK BUT IT’S MANDATED

While Pfizer and Moderna scare people away from the J&J vaccine, which is an actual vaccine, over potential cardiac arrest after taking the vaccine, these two companies have the same problems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets were revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis after the second dose and with the onset of symptoms within a few days after receiving the shot.

Norway issued a statement on October 6, in which it recommended that people aged 12 to 17 should have Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine and not the Moderna Spikevax shot. Comirnaty is not available in the United States.

It added that men under 30 should “consider choosing Comirnaty” when getting vaccinated, but both the Moderna and Pfizer “are still recommended for those over 30 years of age.”

Sweden paused the use of the Moderna vaccine in some of its population, namely people born in the year 1991 or later over cardiac concerns.

On October 11, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) issued a statement that boys and men aged under 30 should only be offered the Pfizer Comirnaty COVID vaccine. [again, not available in the United States]

Iceland banned Moderna for all ages., except in boosters for people 60 years and up.

Denmark has also paused its usage for people aged below the age of 18 as a precaution, Reuters reported on October 6.

The FDA still believes it’s worth the risk as risk is low and rare. However, should the government be mandating these shots? Children don’t really get sick except in extraordinary circumstances.

