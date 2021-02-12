FL Gov responds to Biden’s possible travel restrictions









Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to Joe Biden considering a travel ban against his state since De Santis allows his residents some freedom in wearing or not wearing masks.

Isn’t a ban nativistic and xenophobic on Biden’s part? There are a lot of Hispanics in Florida. Is Joe a racist?

Biden’s spokesperson said, “But we’re having conversations about anything that would help mitigate spread,” the official said, referring to discussions about new travel restrictions that could target the spread of the U.K. mutation in Florida.

Governor DeSantis said he is “not happy” about that, calling it “absurd” to place travel restrictions on Americans. He thinks it would be “unconstitutional,” “unwise,” and “it would be unjust.”

“To restrict Americans from traveling throughout the country while allowing illegal aliens across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce so we will oppose it 100 percent. It would not be based in science.”

Florida’s hospitalizations rank 30th, Travel restrictions are unnecessary. De Santis said if anyone targets Floridians, they “will respond very swiftly.”

