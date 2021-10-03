FL Governor DeSantis wins against Delta without lockdowns, deaths are plummeting!

















Florida Governor De Santis didn’t lock down or demand masks, yet the numbers of COVID cases are going down, have been going down for weeks. One of the reasons for his success is the use of therapeutics he has made available.

The Biden administration denied Florida monoclonal antibodies as they were proven successful. Governor De Santis then went directly to GlaxoSmithKline and got the antibodies, bypassing tyrannical.

Ask yourself why Dr. Fauci and the administration insist on ignoring therapeutics.

Lockdowns are political, not science.

Similar thing happened in Sweden pic.twitter.com/44pBL84QQO — KO Trading & Research (@offshoretactics) October 3, 2021

The state of Florida now has the 41st highest covid rate in the country. Cases are down 57% in the past 14 days without a mask mandate or vaccine mandates. Just sharing the data since most in the media won’t. pic.twitter.com/INc4c5oAWl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 29, 2021

Watch:

We set up 25 monoclonal antibody sites across Florida, and we’ve seen about a 70% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Early treatment saves lives. pic.twitter.com/XyIacyCv2K — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 1, 2021

