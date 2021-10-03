Home Home of News, Politics & Opinion FL Governor DeSantis wins against Delta without lockdowns, deaths are plummeting!

M. Dowling
Florida Governor De Santis didn’t lock down or demand masks, yet the numbers of COVID cases are going down, have been going down for weeks. One of the reasons for his success is the use of therapeutics he has made available.

The Biden administration denied Florida monoclonal antibodies as they were proven successful. Governor De Santis then went directly to GlaxoSmithKline and got the antibodies, bypassing tyrannical.

Ask yourself why Dr. Fauci and the administration insist on ignoring therapeutics.

Lockdowns are political, not science.

Watch:


