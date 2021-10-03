Fauci might not let you gather for Christmas

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID, isn’t sure we can gather for Christmas. He will get back to us on that. How nice of him.

Anyone who is still waiting for Fauci’s decision about whether we can gather should definitely stay home. No one needs them at their celebration.

Fauci thinks his opinion substitutes for medical facts. This is the doctor who was funding gain of function research and lied about it.

Watch:

Fauci will never leave voluntarily. He assured Hugh Hewitt of that.

On another note, Rand Paul called out attorney — non-doctor — non-scientist — Becerra who of course can’t answer a question. Dr. Paul torched him over natural immunity.


