Fauci might not let you gather for Christmas

















Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID, isn’t sure we can gather for Christmas. He will get back to us on that. How nice of him.

Anyone who is still waiting for Fauci’s decision about whether we can gather should definitely stay home. No one needs them at their celebration.

Fauci thinks his opinion substitutes for medical facts. This is the doctor who was funding gain of function research and lied about it.

Watch:

Margaret Brennan: “We can gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell?” Fauci: “You know, Margaret, it’s just too soon to tell. We’ve just gotta concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down, & not try to jump ahead by weeks or months…”pic.twitter.com/535eSKq8aN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2021

Fauci will never leave voluntarily. He assured Hugh Hewitt of that.

HEWITT: “Is there a point where you will say: ‘I have done more harm than good because people don’t listen to me anymore’ and step aside?” FAUCI: “No. Absolutely, unequivocally no.” pic.twitter.com/puoKGqUV2Z — Samuel Bravo (@bravojourno) October 1, 2021

On another note, Rand Paul called out attorney — non-doctor — non-scientist — Becerra who of course can’t answer a question. Dr. Paul torched him over natural immunity.

ICYMI: @RandPaul calls out the HHS Secretary: :This is an arrogance…That is unseemly and un-American.” pic.twitter.com/UfSkvI1MPJ — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 3, 2021

