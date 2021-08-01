France looks like a war zone over vaccine restrictions

















Have you heard about the French rioting and protesting throughout the nation over the Draconian vaccine laws? Our media is ignoring the news.

French President Macron issued six-month prison decrees for entering a bar or restaurant without a vaccine passport. Proprietors who allow the unvaccinated into their establishments face a one-year prison sentence and a €45,000 fine.

Thousands in France are protesting the special virus pass again this weekend. They marched through Paris and all major cities on Saturday. French police in full riot gear used their fists to push some demonstrators back and fired tear gas against some crowds.

Never you mind. They’re doing it for their own good.

No one should be forced into vaccination. We can’t let the government tell people they must inject themselves with a drug.

The government fascists sent the stormtroopers.

JUST IN – Massive anti vaccine passport protest in Paris, #France. – Riot police deployed.pic.twitter.com/fb9uL2PzEr — (@AlertChannel) July 31, 2021

Clashes in #Paris today over new covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/GbFtxYasuq — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) July 24, 2021

#Paris| A serious amount of police riot teams heading towards Place de République, Paris. This is Boulevard Poissoniere. pic.twitter.com/UxfXSjnQ3G — Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) July 31, 2021

Welcome to Paris from Anti-riot squad https://t.co/T394jrH2iK — Jean-François DORVILLE (@jfdorville) July 24, 2021

Millions are taking to the streets in Paris, Nice, Montpellier, Nantes, Strasbourg, Reims, Toulouse, Marseille, and many more cities across France to protest against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/T91UA5SYSG — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 31, 2021

Paris looks like a war zone pic.twitter.com/MKDLNmJdXQ — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 31, 2021

THERE ARE PROTESTS THROUGHOUT EUROPE

