FL Surgeon General Warns: Vaers Reports Are Up 1700% After Vax

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo alerted the public to a significant increase in risks associated with the mRNA injection. Reports to Vaers in Florida alone were up 1700%, and life-threatening conditions were up 4400%. Dr. Ladapo called for transparency and honesty from federal agencies in a letter to the FDA.

Dr. Lapado’s statement and letter

“As a father, physician, and Surgeon General for the State of Florida, I request that your agencies promote transparency in health care professionals to accurately communicate the risks these vaccines pose. I request that you work to protect the rights and liberties that we are endowed with, not restrict and diminish them.”

Dr. Ladapo noted the “substantial increase in Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports from Florida after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.”

In Florida alone, there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in overall vaccine administration for the same time period (Figure 1).

The reporting of life-threatening conditions increased over 4,400%.

