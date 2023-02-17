Sexist Don Lemon Explains That Nikki Haley, Age 51, Is Past Her Prime

Sexist, ageist Don Lemon, age 56, said 51-year-old Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime [not like 80-year-old Joe Biden]. He doesn’t think she can make it as a politician because she’s past her prime.

Haley shouldn’t run because she’s a RINO, not because she’s past her prime…like child-bearing. The brighter co-hosts seemed shocked.

Poppy Harlow: Prime for what?

Don Lemon: Depends on, just like prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s. I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime.”

Poppy Harlow: Are you talking about prime for child-bearing or are you talking about prime for being president?

Don Lemon: Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it, everybody at home.”

He tried to worm out of it with the google comment. When will the ‘ladies’ of The View take him to task?

Don Lemon says Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime as a politician because she’s not in her 20’s, 30’s or 40’s. Holy shit. She’s only 51! Biden’s 80! This may be the dumbest thing ever said on CNN. And I love that he cited Google as his source: pic.twitter.com/l1CzTYlkjX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 16, 2023

