Flashback: When the Conspiracy Against Trump’s Team Began

National security teams are warning Donald Trump that he had better not violate the 1799 Logan Act and try to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine war as the people behind Biden-Harris escalate the war.

The last time the Logan Act was brought up was in 2017.

Flashback

Then-Vice President Joe Biden mentioned the “Logan Act” during an early January 2017 Oval Office discussion about the investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. That’s according to notes written by Peter Strzok, revealed in 2020.

It’s not fully clear what Biden said about the 1799 law, but Flynn’s legal team said “it appears” he “personally raised the idea” during a meeting between former President Barack Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, national security adviser Susan Rice, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration.

“Logan Act” were the only words in quotation marks.

The officials were discussing phone calls Flynn had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about a United Nations resolution on Israel and sanctions during the presidential transition period. At one point, Strzok wrote that Comey said the calls “appear legit.” Obama emphasized that “the right people” should look into Flynn.

In a memo hastily written on Trump’s Inauguration Day, Rice noted that Comey had “some concerns” about those calls and warned, “that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information.” Rice’s email to herself claims Obama insisted everything be done “by the book.”

Both Strzok and Rice note that Obama asked if there is any sensitive information he should not mention to the Trump transition team. Rice wrote that Comey replied, “‘Potentially.’ He added that he has no indication that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.’”

Earlier in the meeting, Obama said something to the effect of “these are unusual times,” according to Strzok’s notes, with Biden saying, “I’ve been on the Intel Committee for ten years, and I never” before the notes trail off.

Documents declassified in April indicate Strzok abruptly stopped the FBI from closing its investigation into Flynn in early January 2017 at the insistence of the FBI’s “7th floor” leadership after the bureau had uncovered “no derogatory information” on Flynn. Emails from later that month showed Strzok, along with FBI lawyer Lisa Page and several others, sought out ways to continue investigating Flynn, including by deploying the Logan Act.

Flynn’s team claims the Logan Act “became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn.” Flynn, who Trump picked to be his national security adviser on Nov. 18, 2016, became the subject of intense media scrutiny and a cornerstone in arguments that the Trump campaign had ties to Russia.

General Flynn mentions it here:

And here is, Peter Strzok’s OWN NOTES at the Oval Office on January 5, 2017. CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, THE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY to frame @GenFlynn and sabotage the coming Trump Administration was personally authorized by Barack Obama. Peter Strzok NOTES:… pic.twitter.com/aEZEEvzESB — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) November 24, 2024

