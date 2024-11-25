This Goes Under “Are You Kidding Me?”

The lunatic wokes put a trigger warning on the movie Goodfellas. Seriously. We have an insurrection in California and so much more. This is just a glimpse of the fruitcakes in action. Please make this insanity stop.

Insurrection in California:

INSURRECTION: The State of California is threatening to take pensions and charge police officers with felonies if they comply with federal deportation laws. pic.twitter.com/kcaQ5J0Z57 — @amuse (@amuse) November 25, 2024

The ideologues are turning Wicked gay-themed.

The ‘stars’ of the new Wicked movie make it clear that while their movie is ‘gay’ the Wizard of Oz has always been gay… pic.twitter.com/3JfmxoUZZc — @amuse (@amuse) November 25, 2024

Stop all of this:

They give a trigger warning for “Goodfellas”! Seriously … ‍♂️ https://t.co/HDVEQ2g9Is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

‘Canceling recreational vehicles has to stop.

Deep dive into the six states BANNING motorized RVs from someone in the business Following states:

1. California

2. Washington

3. Oregon

4. New York

5. New Jersey

6. Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/5u5PLLmrzf — Pirate Mama (@aj_papadopoulos) November 24, 2024

Not firing lousy teachers has to stop.

Chicago teachers get 78 days off and yet 41% are deemed chronically absent for missing 10+ days of work. With median pay of $95k (2nd highest in country), demands for 9% annual raises, and lousy outcomes, even the Chicago Tribune editorial board is fed up. https://t.co/qngyMScZtP — John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) November 24, 2024

Killing babies is their job and it pays off.

Planned Parenthood receives more than half a billion a year from HHS Title X grants. They turned around and contributed $10M in this election cycle to Democrats. It is time to defund Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/TbOeO3MwOs — @amuse (@amuse) November 19, 2024

