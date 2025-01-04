Flashback: Al Gore & 600,000 Hiroshima Bombs Exploding Daily

It was only one year ago when Al Gore ranted insanely about migration caused by the climate.

“[Greenhouse gases are] now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day.”

“That’s what’s boiling the oceans… and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees, predicted to reach one billion in this century.”

“Look at the xenophobia and political authoritarian trends that have come from just a few million refugees. What about a billion?”

“We would lose our capacity for self-governance.”

As an aside, the Chinese Communists promote this claptrap for the wokes.

When you listen to this, you will understand why the Inflation Reduction Act must be canceled. It has endless payments to extreme climate change corruption. Gore’s climate disinformation have made him fabulously rich.

