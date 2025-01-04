July 10th: The End of the American Presidency As We Know It?

President-Elect Trump believes that if the sentence is allowed to be carried out, it will forever damage the presidency. He sees this charade as permanently damaging the role. He is concerned about the gag order.

Trump responded to the sentencing for the concocted New York crime being scheduled ten days before the inauguration by writing:

“Every Legal Scholar and Pundit, including the highly respected, and sadly recently passed, David Rivkin, as well as Jonathan Turley, Elie Honig, Andy McCarthy, Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, Elizabeth Price Foley, Katie and Andy Cherkasky, Paul Ingrassia, and many others, have unequivocally stated that the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt is a nonexistent case, which is not only barred by the Statute of Limitations but, on the merits, should never have been brought.”

“This illegitimate political attack is nothing but a Rigged Charade. ‘Acting’ Justice Merchan, who is a radical partisan, just issued another order that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it.”

Trump concluded:

“Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts. I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself – A despicable First Amendment Violation!”

In one subsequent post, Trump wrote:

“…Merchan took the Bragg Hoax that, according to all Legal Scholars, should have been dead on arrival and, through his fraud and misconduct, gave it a semblance of ‘life.’”

“While Deranged Jack Smith was ‘sent packing’ back to The Hague, after losing all of his politically manufactured cases against me, Merchan, who is far worse and even more corrupt than Smith in his fight for my hopeless Political Opponents, just cannot let go of this charade,” Trump continued.

“Is it because of his conflicts and relations that he keeps breaking the Law? This has to stop! It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Hill reports that the judge “signaled he is inclined to impose no punishment for his felony conviction.” Hopefully, that means no gag order.

Read the statements here, here, here, and here. The crime was concocted out of whole cloth.

People probably think we are crazed partisans at the Sentinel. We aren’t, but think what you like.

